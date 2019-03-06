Every year, scores of new business books are published and read by millions of people. But with so many titles to choose from, which ones should you prioritize?

I recently read eight of what many regard the best business books of all time. These are the books that have all stood the test of time — they've made the New York Times best-sellers list and have been recommended over and over again by critics and the world's most successful business leaders. Some of them may even be sitting on your parents' nightstand.

To save you the trouble of reading them yourself, here are the most fascinating lessons from each book: