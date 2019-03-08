11 high-paying jobs you should avoid

It's easy to get blinded by the dollar signs when considering a job, but just because a gig pays well today doesn't mean it always will.

CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify which high-paying roles may seem great at first glance — offering median salaries of more than $60,000 a year, or almost double the American median personal income — but aren't so ideal when you look at their projected growth.

While most jobs in the U.S. are expected to grow about 7 percent on average through 2026, according to the BLS, several occupations won't fare so well, actually declining in their share of workers, meaning more people who hold that job title will actually be fired or laid off rather than hired.

To help you avoid a disappearing occupation, we've identified the 11 highest-paying roles that are also expected to lose at least 2 percent (and as much as 79 percent) of their workforce in the next couple years: