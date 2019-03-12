Before LeBron James exploded onto the basketball scene, he and his mom were living in the projects of Akron, Ohio, and struggling to make ends meet. They moved from one apartment to the next every few months and got by with help from food stamps.
Just before graduating high school and foregoing college to enter the NBA draft, "rent was like $17 a month," James tells his business partner and lifelong friend Maverick Carter on the first episode of UNINTERRUPTED's new podcast, "Kneading Dough."
Today, in his 16th season in the NBA, James is the highest-paid player in the league: His earnings, including salary and endorsements, total $88.7 million for the 2018-2019 season, Forbes reports.
As a result, his three kids are "beyond the top," James tells Carter. "They will never understand that there's a bottom and that's the challenge … that I have to juggle with: How do I raise my kids knowing that they will never feel or understand what their father went through?"