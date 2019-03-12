"No matter if you came from the top of the top or you came from the bottom of the bottom, you still have a road to travel."

One of the ways he helps his kids maintain perspective, he tells Carter, is by making sure they know how ordinary people travel.

"I'm in a position now where it's very hard for me to fly commercial. It's just a hassle. I want my privacy. I want my downtime ... so I fly private," he says. His kids can't assume they get to too, though. While there are times when they join him on his private plane, James says, he and his wife "try to balance it. Like, OK, yeah, we're going to fly private sometimes, but at the same time, we're going to fly commercial [too], just to make sure [they] see both sides of the fence."

Kevin O'Leary has a similar parenting style: He flies first class, but he makes his kids Trevor and Savannah fly coach.

As the "Shark Tank" star recalls to CNBC Make It, on one occasion, "we were getting on a flight to Geneva. It's a long flight, and Trevor said to me, 'Dad, why is it every time we get on this flight, I have to take a left and go sit in the back of the plane, and you take a right and go to the front? [You] sit in a big chair and they roll roast beef on a trolley by you, and I'm back in 69D.'"

O'Leary had a simple answer: "I say, 'Trevor, you don't have any money.'"

"My son is making the connection between money and personal freedom," O'Leary writes in his book, "Cold Hard Truth on Family, Kids and Money." "I think that's the greatest gift I've ever given him: to help him see that connection. And I constantly reinforce it by doing Mean Dad things like making him sit in those crappy economy seats."

