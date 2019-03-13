Almost half of men say they don't know what's an acceptable compliment to give a coworker

Despite growing conversation around workplace harassment, thanks to the #MeToo movement and high-profile cases of powerful executives, like Harvey Weinstein, using their position to gain sexual favors, workers still aren't sure what they're supposed to do when they encounter harassment in their own workplaces.

Instead, U.S. workers both acknowledge that workplace harassment happens but remain "alarming ambivalent" about it, according to a new survey of 1,227 U.S. employees, age 18 and older, released by global HR consultancy Randstad.

More than half, 51 percent, of those surveyed said they know a woman who has been sexually harassed at work, but half also admitted they'd never spoken up after hearing a colleague make an inappropriate comment about a person of the opposite sex.

The data shows workers are not as concerned about these issues as we might expect to them to be, despite serious discussions around gender happening in the #MeToo era, Audra Jenkins, chief diversity and inclusion officer for Randstad North America, told CNBC Make It.

"The exceptions appear to be Millennials as well as minorities, who were more likely to recognize and report gender discrimination," Jenkins said.