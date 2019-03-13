This 24-year-old makes celeb portraits from Rubik's Cubes and sells them for thousands of dollars

It typically takes Contardi "at least three or four weeks" to complete each incredibly realistic portrait, much of which involves planning out a patterned design that uses the six colors available to him — a six-sided Rubik's Cube puzzle is made up of white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow squares.

Contardi likes to make portraits, usually based on existing photos of celebrities, because he says he has "a passion for facial expressions, and so I always kind of challenge myself with different facial expression and how I can make them seem real with just the color of Rubik's Cubes."

Once Contardi's design is fully planned out, he says "it's time to play with Rubik's Cubes, and that take me, realistically, only two hours" to actually assemble a full-size portrait from the hundreds of Rubik's Cubes that he twists and turns until he gets the exact pattern of colored squares that he needs.