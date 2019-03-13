We've all been raised to believe that lying is wrong...right?

Maybe not, argues Simon Sinek, author of "Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action" and the forthcoming book "The Infinite Game." In a blog post, Sinek writes about an experience he had with his friend Michael, a strict vegetarian, and what it can teach us about the benefits of lying.

"[Michael] loves going out for dinner with his friends and never complains. He can always find something to eat," Sinek writes in the post. "When we went out for dinner recently, I witnessed a little trick he uses to ensure he stays a vegetarian when he's not doing the cooking himself."

After Michael decided to order soup, he asked the server whether it was vegetable or chicken stock. She assured him that it was vegetable.

When the soup arrived, Sinek writes that Michael asks, for a second time, whether the stock is really vegetable. "Because I'm really allergic to chicken and if there's any chicken in it I will have a seizure," Michael persists.

The server, now uncertain, said she would check again with someone else in the kitchen.

"Within less than a minute," according to Sinek, "she walked back and took the bowl of soup away from Michael."

Turns out, the soup was made with chicken stock.