In "Man's Search for Meaning," Viktor Frankl chronicles his experiences as a prisoner in the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. I have loved this book for so many years, and I think every human being should read it.

Among the book's many lessons, Frankl reminds us the importance of mindset as we make our way through life. We cannot control the world around us, but we can control our attitude. Whether a situation is good or bad simply depends on how we see it. Before reading "Man's Search for Meaning," it was so easy for me to take on a victim's narrative whenever things in my life went badly. And with that unhealthy narrative in my head, I could easily find all the evidence around me to prove I was right. This only reinforced a negative mindset.

With Frankl's book, I learned to reverse that. I learned I can control how I feel regardless of what happens around me. I can choose to be positive. And the best part is, with a new positive mindset, I was able to find all the evidence around me to reinforce that I was on the right path.