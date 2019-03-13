Vimeo CEO: Don't ask for a promotion until you've done this 1 thing

She tells the WSJ: "When I saw an opportunity for Vimeo to really focus on being a software as a service business and focus on creators, I was able to first gather a team and launch a bunch of products and show results that our strategy was working. And because of those results, I was then put into the role of CEO."

Other experts offer similar advice: The key to getting a promotion or a raise is to show, not tell, says personal finance expert Ramit Sethi.

"It's easy to tell your boss you've done great work and that you deserve a raise." But that doesn't always work on its own, he says. "When you actually prove it — and explain how your work translates into more profit or savings for the company — you'll instantly grab your boss' attention."

He recommends the briefcase technique, a strategy in which "you literally open your briefcase and give a document to your boss with a clear and compelling rationale for why you deserve a raise."

And you usually can't present evidence for why you deserve a raise without enough time on the job. That's why Suzy Welch, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor, recommends you ignore the conventional wisdom about your starting salary: Don't negotiate higher pay as soon as you land a job.

Instead, hold off asking for six months, Welch advises, which will give you time to show your boss what you bring to the team and how valuable you are.

If you wait, you'll be more likely to get a larger raise, she says, adding: "Go in with good will, do a great job, and in the long run — and usually in the short run too — you'll see the real reward."

