Tony Robbins: This is the secret to getting a raise

If you want to up your salary, using popular negotiation strategies aren't always going to do the trick, says life and business strategist Tony Robbins.

The key to getting a raise comes down to the answer to one question: How can you add more value to your company? There's no substitute for that. At the end of the day, "no technique is going to solve for not adding value," Robbins tells CNBC Make It.

That's why, before asking your boss for more money, he advises that you start by asking yourself, "What can I do that people will value in this environment? What can I do to stand out from everybody else in this area — not just once, not twice, but all the time?"

A simple way to figure out the answer is to set up a meeting and tell your manager, "I want to know what would it take for me to grow in this company another level. Speak to them and say, 'Here is my goal,'" says Robbins, adding, "I would have conversations like that before any conversations about money."