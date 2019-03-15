Albert Einstein didn't speak until he was three, but by age 12, he was already studying calculus. So it comes as no surprise that he would go on to revolutionize the world of science. Yet the question still remains: How did he become such a genius?

For years, researchers have been trying to find the answer. A 1999 study in the Lancet that analyzed 14 photographs of Einstein's brain found that one brain region was completely absent, allowing his parietal lobe (which holds several areas that are important in language processing) to take up more space. Other studies of his brain found that it was larger than most others.

But in a new book, "The Formula: Unlocking the Secrets to Raising Highly Successful Children," award-winning journalist Tatsha Robertson and Harvard economist Ronald F. Ferguson explore the how parents of successful children contributed to their achievements and the actionable insights we can glean about their child-rearing.