On Tuesday, 50 people were charged as part of a massive college bribery scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly paid William Rick Singer almost $25 million to help their children get into elite colleges like USC, Stanford and Yale.

Singer allegedly helped students cheat on SAT and ACT exams and bribed athletic coaches and administrators to pretend that students were athletic recruits.

The scandal has put a spotlight on the college admissions process and sparked debate about the legal yet unethical ways in which wealthy students are often given advantages. One of the processes that has been called into question is legacy admissions — the preferential treatment of applicants whose parents or other relatives attended the college or university to which they are applying.

Of the top 10 universities in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report, four still take legacy status into consideration when evaluating applicants: Princeton, Columbia, Stanford and Harvard.