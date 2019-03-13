7 of the most shocking allegations of the $25 million college admissions scandal

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors brought charges against 50 people in a sweeping college cheating scandal in which wealthy parents paid roughly $25 million to help their children gain admission at exclusive colleges and universities including, Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and USC.

At the center of the case is William Rick Singer from Newport Beach, California, the founder and owner of Edge College & Career Network — referred to as "The Key" — a for-profit college counseling organization. Singer also runs The Key Worldwide Foundation, a non-profit corporation that he established as a charity.

The Department of Justice has charged Singer with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and alleges that his scheme included helping students cheat on SAT and ACT exams, bribing athletic coaches and administrators to pretend that students were athletic recruits, and using his charity to conceal the funds.

According to the Department of Justice, "Many clients then filed personal tax returns that falsely reported the payment to the KWF as charitable donations." The New York Times reported that the case is the Justice Department's largest ever education-related prosecution, and involved 200 agents and the arrest of 50 people in six states.

Andrew E. Lelling, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts described the case at a press conference on Tuesday. "There will not be a separate admissions system for the wealthy," said Andrew E. Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at a press conference on Tuesday, "and there will not be a separate criminal justice system, either."

Here are the seven most shocking allegations that have emerged from the scandal: