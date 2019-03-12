The 15 best medical schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks the best medical schools in the country based on variables such as peer assessments, amount of National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants funds awarded and faculty-to-student ratio.

This year, the top-ranked schools include prestigious private institutions as well as public universities. The list also makes clear just how hard it is to get into medical school today — 13 of the top 15 medical schools admit less than 6 percent of applicants.

"Medical schools set up a great number of hoops for applicants to jump through: a prescribed undergraduate curriculum with numerous prerequisites, the MCAT exam, a complex and multi-part application, traveling to interviews, exhaustive days interviewing and a constant requirement for professionalism throughout," Dr. McGreggor Crowley, an admissions counselor at admissions consulting firm IvyWise, tells U.S. News.

Here are the 15 best medical schools — and what it takes to get in — according to U.S. News: