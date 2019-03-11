Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to hire 3,000 remote workers in 18 states.
The job listing for customer service associates, posted on March 4th, indicates that the role pays $15 an hour, provides health care coverage after 90 days of employment and offers overtime pay.
Amazon is considering candidates who live in 18 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The part-time work-from-home role "generally consists of 20 to 29 hours per week, with the expectations to work up to 60 hours a week if there is a customer need," and specifies that workers cannot live in a zip code that is within 50 miles of an Amazon customer service site.
Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at remote job site FlexJobs, says that this is one of the biggest hiring sprees of remote workers she has ever seen.
"Also they're paying $15 an hour, which is at the higher end for the types of customer service roles that we typically see," she tells CNBC Make It.