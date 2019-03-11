VISIT CNBC.COM

Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers in 18 states

Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to hire 3,000 remote workers in 18 states.

The job listing for customer service associates, posted on March 4th, indicates that the role pays $15 an hour, provides health care coverage after 90 days of employment and offers overtime pay.

Amazon is considering candidates who live in 18 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The part-time work-from-home role "generally consists of 20 to 29 hours per week, with the expectations to work up to 60 hours a week if there is a customer need," and specifies that workers cannot live in a zip code that is within 50 miles of an Amazon customer service site.

Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at remote job site FlexJobs, says that this is one of the biggest hiring sprees of remote workers she has ever seen.

"Also they're paying $15 an hour, which is at the higher end for the types of customer service roles that we typically see," she tells CNBC Make It.

Reynolds says that it is also unique for this kind of part-time customer service role to provide health coverage, and that these kinds of positions can provide opportunities for upward mobility.

"You really have to make yourself stand out, but there is that possibility where if you really make it clear to your supervisor — and to any sort of higher ups that you come into contact with — that you are really interested in doing this over the long term and growing with the company, you might be able to find some sort of upward mobility," she says.

The customer service associate role includes supporting Amazon customers via phone, email and instant messenger and does not require any education beyond a high school diploma or equivalent. Amazon indicates that it is looking for workers with previous customer service expedience, logical problem-solving skills and experience working in a fast-paced environment.

"There's a lot of different backgrounds that could fit with this type of role, as long as you have a history of communicating and helping to solve problems and you feel like you're able to work in fast-paced environment," says Reynolds. "There isn't really one background that fits, which is kind of nice because a lot of different people could qualify for this type of role."

According to FlexJobs, hiring for this position is expected to last several weeks, and the company is also hiring for other remote positions, such as technical account manager, migration lead, front-end engineer, program manager and security consultant.

