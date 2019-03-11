Reynolds says that it is also unique for this kind of part-time customer service role to provide health coverage, and that these kinds of positions can provide opportunities for upward mobility.

"You really have to make yourself stand out, but there is that possibility where if you really make it clear to your supervisor — and to any sort of higher ups that you come into contact with — that you are really interested in doing this over the long term and growing with the company, you might be able to find some sort of upward mobility," she says.

The customer service associate role includes supporting Amazon customers via phone, email and instant messenger and does not require any education beyond a high school diploma or equivalent. Amazon indicates that it is looking for workers with previous customer service expedience, logical problem-solving skills and experience working in a fast-paced environment.

"There's a lot of different backgrounds that could fit with this type of role, as long as you have a history of communicating and helping to solve problems and you feel like you're able to work in fast-paced environment," says Reynolds. "There isn't really one background that fits, which is kind of nice because a lot of different people could qualify for this type of role."

According to FlexJobs, hiring for this position is expected to last several weeks, and the company is also hiring for other remote positions, such as technical account manager, migration lead, front-end engineer, program manager and security consultant.

