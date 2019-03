When season 4 of Showtime's "Billions" premiered on Sunday, now-single Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (played by Damian Lewis) is starting the day in his Manhattan penthouse bachelor pad.

In real life, Axe's billionaire's lair is a spectacular two-story glass-walled penthouse that sits atop the Sky Lofts building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. The 7,500 square foot apartment was last listed for $45 million in 2017.