Here are the famous NYC restaurants Chuck Rhoades went to on 'Billions'

In an effort to secure a hard-to-get concealed carry gun permit for an important client, Rhoades tracks down police commissioner Richie Sansome (Michael Rispoli) having breakfast at Barney Greengrass.

World-renown for its smoked fish ("The Sturgeon King," the storefront's faded sign boasts), Barney Greengrass is a family-run operation that has occupied its 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue location since 1929 (before that it was located in Harlem since 1908). And it hasn't changed all that much.

"The investment in interior decoration has been minimalist.... I don't think they have spent a dime on the non-essentials since the Truman Administration," wrote David Remnick, a self-professed regular, for Bon Appetit in June.

A sturgeon platter (which comes with potato salad or coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, pickle, lemon, cream cheese and two Bagels or bialys) costs $43.