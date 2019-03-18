His parents wanted him to get a corporate job, until he made $154,000 in one year

He's known to millions as Drew Binsky.

While his career path is far from traditional, Drew made a name for himself in just two years — transitioning from being an English teacher and blogger, to creating short travel videos that have generated more than 500 million views online.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013, he told his parents he would move to South Korea to teach English. "A double degree from a major university and he's running off to teach English?" recalled his father, Danny, as he spoke of his son's career choice after obtaining Economics and Entrepreneurship double major degrees.

Last year, Drew said he made more than $154,000 in income through advertising revenues from Facebook and YouTube, along with brand partnerships with companies such as Booking.com, which use influencers to help promote their business.

"At first, it was hard to convince my mom and my parents that I'm going to do this full time," Drew told CNBC Make It. "My mom's like, 'When are you going to come back to get a corporate job?'"

His mother, Ellen, said she never expected her son to live outside the United States. "We're very traditional, so, you know, we send our kids to college and then they get a degree, and then you expect them to work and hopefully, come back to Arizona," she said.