3 questions to ask in a job interview that will determine if a job is right for you

You've started a new job, but something about it doesn't seem quite right. You're not doing exactly what you expected, or there's something holding you back from being yourself.

Sound familiar? If so, it's possible you didn't ask the right questions about the role during the interview process.

Stacy Donovan Zapar has been a recruiter for 20 years and worked with top companies like Zappos, Amazon and Netflix. She says it's imperative that job seekers "remember that the interview process is a two-way street."

In addition to prepping with right answers to an interviewer's questions, she tells CNBC Make It, candidates should also come to interviews armed with a few key questions that will help them determine whether a job is the right fit for them.

"It really comes down to what matters to you," says Zapar, founder of the recruitment consulting firm Tenfold. "You usually only have about 30 minutes for an interview, so don't come with fluff questions. Come with about three questions that you know you want to hit."

Below, Zapar shares the three kinds of questions you should ask in an interview to determine if a job or company is right for you:

1. Questions about culture and leadership

The culture of a company is super important when it comes to deciding whether or not you will fit in. Zapar recommends candidates do ample research on an organization's background and the leaders they'll will be talking to.

"You can't just go in and say, 'What is your company's values and mission?' because that shows that you haven't done your research," she says. Instead, prove to hiring managers that you've done your homework by asking something along the lines of, "I saw your mission and values, and I have a question about this in particular."

Additionally, Zapar says you shouldn't hesitate to inquire about the leadership of the company to ensure that you won't get stuck with a horrible boss.

As an example, she says you can ask your interviewer, "How would you describe Joe Blow's management style?" This way, she explains, you can politely gain insight on the type of person you may be working for.

Millennials in office
2. Questions about the role and expectations

When interviewing for a new position, you want to be sure that you gain a clear understanding of what your responsibilities will be if given an offer.

But candidates should avoid asking questions like, "What are the responsibilities associated with this role?" — that information is already detailed in the job description. Instead, Zapar recommends asking specific questions like, "I know the responsibilities of this job are x, y and z. How will I be measured around these goals?"

In addition, she says, to get a deeper understanding of the position, you can ask questions like, "What is the impact of this role?" Or, "How will this role affect the company at large?" Asking these thoughtful questions, she says, will "show that you are results-driven and ready to roll up your sleeves."

3. Questions about what's in it for you

Zapar says that she refers to these last set of questions as "E.V.P.," which stands for employee, value and proposition.

"Basically, it answers what's in it for the employee to come and work there."

When going through the interview process at a company, she emphasizes that you should pay close attention to details about pay, flexibility, benefits and perks that have already been laid out for you in the job posting. If you have further questions about what's being offered, Zapar says to ask the person scheduling your interview for more insight.

"The person that is scheduling is usually the recruiting coordinator," she says. "They are a valuable resource and you can ask them for other insights on perks and benefits."

She warns that candidates should tread lightly when asking about duties beyond the responsibilities of the job. For instance, she says, if you're asking about flexibility, then you should make your question very general and make it clear you're willing to work when expected to.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch also says that you should tread lightly when inquiring about benefits or salary. In fact, she says, under no circumstance should you negotiate these factors during an interview.

"That's for after you get the offer," she tells CNBC Make It.

Suzy Welch: How to answer the question, 'Why should we hire you?'   

