4 executives share their top tips for setting goals and sticking to them

Jaclyn Johnson is the CEO and founder of online platform and conference for millennial women Create & Cultivate. She is the author of "Work Party: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams," in which she talks with female entrepreneurs about how they found happiness and success.

Do you set new goals at the start of each year?

I always set goals, both personally and professionally. At Create & Cultivate, we're growing at such an incredible rate and it's important that I map out what we're looking to accomplish over the next year. I then break down the goals by month, quarter, etc. to mark deadlines for when and how we're going to attain each.

It's rewarding to look back on goals for 2018 and see all we've achieved!

Are there any specific tips or tricks you follow to ensure that you stick to your goals throughout the year?

I write them down. I find that if I put pen to paper, I'm more likely to follow through on my goals. It's also a good point of reference when I look back during our mid-year review to see where we're tracking.