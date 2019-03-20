4 executives share their top tips for setting goals and sticking to them

Photo credit: Ezinne Kwubiri
Ezinne Kwubiri, Head of Inclusion & Diversity for H&M North America
Ezinne Kwubiri is the head of diversity and inclusion at H&M North America. Prior to stepping into this role last year, she worked at Viacom for more than 10 years.
Do you set new goals at the start of each year?
Yes! I set both personal and professional goals throughout the entire year, not just at the start of the year.
Are there any specific tips or tricks you follow to ensure that you stick to your goals throughout the year?
Once a year I set long-term goals. For example, "get a new job." Then, I list short-term goals and strategies per quarter to help me achieve that long-term goal. For instance, "update my resume" and "update my LinkedIn page."
I also share some of my quarterly goals with peers who can hold me accountable or challenge my strategy. I've recently, joined The Cru, an intentionally curated female group, where we practice listing our intentions for the year and the steps we plan to follow to achieve them. We also include targeted dates to help keep each other accountable.
It's important that you remain realistic. If your goal is to participate in a marathon, there are steps before the day of the race that you have to do, like practice, register and maybe get a coach. Remember, the smaller goals are just as important as the day of the race.