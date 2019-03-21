When it comes to the world of Young Adult (YA) literature, author Angie Thomas has made a name for herself. Two novels in and both have been picked up to be adapted on-screen, with her debut novel, "The Hate U Give", becoming a hit on the New York Times' best-seller list and in theaters.

Yet the critically-acclaimed author recently admitted that if she could offer her younger self any advice, it would be to "not be as fearful" and not be afraid to pursue her ambitions.

"For many of us, we let fear determine so many aspects of our life, and then we also let the opinions of others determine so many aspects of our life," the author said at a Southbank Centre event last week in London.

"So, I would tell myself to stop worrying about what other people think. I would tell myself that what other people think of you, is not your business," Thomas explained during the Q&A session of the "Angie Thomas: On the Come Up" talk.

"I would tell myself, don't be afraid to go after your dreams. Don't be afraid to simply speak up for yourself. Don't be afraid to look people in the eye, know who you are and decide that you are going to define yourself and not let fear do it for you."