This 19-year-old is paying her way through college by naming over 677,000 Chinese babies

"A lot of people ask me how I have time to name all these babies," said Jessup. "Much like Google has time to find everything for everyone all at once, I use an algorithm."
The website works by asking users to choose five characteristics from a list of 12 that they would most like their child to embody. An algorithm then selects three gender-specific names matched to those five characteristics. Users are then encouraged to share the three suggestions with their friends and family — there's a direct link to Chinese messaging app WeChat on the site — to help them settle on their favorite and avoid any "cultural mistakes."
The process takes just three minutes.
"I provide three appropriate names for the parent to choose from and I encourage them to involve their friends and family in this decision," said Jessup.
Initially, Jessup provided the service for free. But after naming 162,000 babies, she introduced a fee of 60 pence (79 cents).
At the time of writing, the site has named 677,929 babies. By CNBC Make It's estimations, that amounts to revenues of £309,557.40 (around $407,443).
Jessup noted in an interview with news.com.au that those earnings have gone toward paying her university fees, investing in property and, of course, paying back her father's loan — with interest.
As for the website, it is largely self-sufficient, requiring just a small team in China to manage its technical operations.
"I still update the database each month, but the business is fully automated, allowing me to focus full-time on my studies," said Jessup, who is studying social anthropology at the London School of Economics.
Beau said she is currently in negotiations with a company who "shares my vision for Special Name" and wishes to purchase the business. Meanwhile, she plans to use the experience for future business endeavors.
"I hope to use what I have learned from Special Name so that I can add value to other businesses," said Jessup.
