The 10 tech companies providing the best workplace experience, according to Indeed

qs110923shanghai007.jpg
Qilai Shen | Getty Images

Lucrative tech jobs often come with intense hours and a non-stop work culture that leaves little to no room for anything else.

To offset that pressure, many tech companies provide extra perks and benefits. Job site Indeed recently analyzed over 100 million ratings and reviews on its platform to compile a list of the top 10 tech companies that provide the best overall experience for their employees.

Topping the list this year is Facebook, which moved up two spots from last year. While the social media platform has recently faced a lot of controversy, employees still praise the company for its work environment and benefits. In fact, even interns report being well taken care of, as they are provided with free housing during their internships.

Take a look below to see which other leading companies rounded out the top 10 list for best workplaces in tech:

10. Apple

Tim Cook with Apple employees
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Tim Cook with Apple employees

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Workplace details: In addition to receiving a lot of great reviews for its pay and benefits, Apple also received a lot of praise for its culture. One employee wrote, "the managers were all great and they were never above doing what they asked of their employees."

9. SAP

The SAP Ventures offices in Palo Alto, Calif.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The SAP Ventures offices in Palo Alto, Calif.

Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany

Workplace details: In addition to receiving a lot of praises for its flexible work option, one employee wrote, "SAP has been a great place to work. They really care about the company culture and employees. They make significant investments in training, the office space is very nice and the benefits are really competitive compared to other places I have worked."

8. LinkedIn

An employee grabs a drink from a cooler at LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee grabs a drink from a cooler at LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Workplace details: One employee wrote, "I think everyone should go to LinkedIn to just even experience the environment. There is so much to learn and they teach you how to grow within the company and out."

7. YouTube

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service.

Headquarters: San Bruno, California

Workplace details: One employee wrote that working at YouTube makes you "feel like you work at the best company in the world. They treat you well and empower you to be the best you can through training, coaching and development."

6. Salesforce

Marc Benioff, CEO of SalesForce.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Marc Benioff, CEO of SalesForce.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Workplace details: One employee wrote that Salesforce "has a great company culture and great work environment. Definitely a place where you can move up the ladder and grow internally within the company as well."

5. Yahoo

People walk on the Yahoo! Inc. headquarters corporate campus in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016.
Noah Berger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Workplace details: Jumping up five spots from last year, Yahoo received great reviews for its culture and ability to hire really great people. One employee wrote on Indeed's platform that the company has "great people, great teams and a willingness to go the extra mile to help your fellow colleagues."

4. Intuit

81349final.jpg
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Workplace details: The financial software company is praised for its 10 percent unstructured time policy, which allows employees to work on something they are passionate about, even if it isn't related to the company.

3. Airbnb

Par8154041
Martin Bureau | Getty Images

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Workplace details: Airbnb, which is a newcomer to the list, gives employees up to $2,000 per year to travel and stay at any Airbnb rental. One employee also praised the company for being a great place to work because "they have amazing offices and great perks: breakfast, lunch, snacks, health insurance, happy hours, travel coupons every quarter for employees, laptop provided, etc."

2. Adobe

Adobe Systems world headquarters in downtown San Jose, Calif.
Lisa Werner | Moment Mobile | Getty Images
Adobe Systems world headquarters in downtown San Jose, Calif.

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Workplace details: Adobe, which comes in the No. 2 spot for a second year in a row, is praised for having a transparent and inclusive work culture that recently achieved global gender pay parity.

1. Facebook

An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Workplace details: Aside from paying for the housing of its interns, one employee wrote that Facebook is "a great company to be at, the perks and benefits are out of this world, and you'll be among of the smartest people you'll ever meet."

