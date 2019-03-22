The 10 tech companies providing the best workplace experience, according to Indeed

Lucrative tech jobs often come with intense hours and a non-stop work culture that leaves little to no room for anything else.

To offset that pressure, many tech companies provide extra perks and benefits. Job site Indeed recently analyzed over 100 million ratings and reviews on its platform to compile a list of the top 10 tech companies that provide the best overall experience for their employees.

Topping the list this year is Facebook, which moved up two spots from last year. While the social media platform has recently faced a lot of controversy, employees still praise the company for its work environment and benefits. In fact, even interns report being well taken care of, as they are provided with free housing during their internships.

Take a look below to see which other leading companies rounded out the top 10 list for best workplaces in tech: