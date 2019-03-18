VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 highest-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits, according to Indeed

Apple employees
You may have heard that perks are what win top talent these days, but the vast majority of employed job seekers — 76 percent — say that pay is still a major deciding factor in whether or not they'll accept a position.

That's according to a survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults conducted by job site Indeed, which analyzed more than 100 million employer reviews on its platform and compiled this list of the top-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits.

For the second year in a row, retail giant Costco took the top spot. According to Indeed, Costco employees praised the company for its great culture and for paying new employees a minimum wage of $14 per hour, almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The company also received great reviews for promoting its staff and offering raises, with the average hourly wage for a Costco employee being roughly $22.50.

Take a look below to see what other workplaces round out the top 10 list for best compensation and benefits:

Florida, Miami Beach, Art Deco Weekend Street Fair, Geico Insurance Survey Kiosk.
10. Geico

Industry: Insurance

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Details about compensation and benefits: Many employees praise Geico for its healthcare, stock options and 401(k) plan, with one employee writing an Indeed review that says the company is "a good place to work with good pay and benefits."

9. Apple

Industry: Computers and Electronics

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Details about compensation and benefits: In addition to a great salary, one employee wrote on Indeed that Apple offers "a lot of benefits, including nearly a month of vacation every year."

8. Advance Finanical

Industry: Banks and Financial Services

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

Details about compensation and benefits: In addition to competitive compensation, one employee emphasizes that there are "lots of benefits that help in the long run such as 401(k) and many other insurance benefits."

Customers wait in line to refuel at an HEB Fuel gas station in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
7. HEB

Industry: Retail

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Details about compensation and benefits: According to one employee, HEB is a "great first time job for students" because the company offers great benefits and you get paid every week.

6. FedEx Express

Industry: Transport and Freight

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Details about compensation and benefits: One employee wrote on Indeed that FedEx has "flexible hours with great pay and benefits," and the company also offers benefits to part-time workers.

5. In-N-Out Burger

Industry: Restaurants, Travel and Leisure

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Details about compensation and benefits: One employee explains that at In-N-Out Burger "you get paid very well and they are flexible with hours." In fact, some managers at the company make six-figures per year.

An employee prepares burgers for lunch customers at In-N-Out in San Marcos, California.
4. Capital One

Industry: Banks and Financial Services

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Details about compensation and benefits: According to Indeed, Capital One offers health and wellness benefits to its staff, as well as 18 weeks of maternity leave, adoption and surrogate reimbursement and educational assistance. One employee wrote that the hardest part of the job is "taking advantage of all the benefits."

3. Verizon

Industry: Telecommunications

Headquarters: New York, New York

Details about compensation and benefits: According to Indeed, Verizon provides not only a competitive compensation to its staff, but the company also offers tuition assistance, 401(k) matching, health benefits and special awards.

2. Kaiser Permanente

Industry: Health Care

Headquarters: Oakland, California

Details about compensation and benefits: One employee wrote on Indeed that Kaiser provides "incomparable pay and health benefits," as well as "company benefits that provide opportunities for advancement, bonuses, and extra paid time off."

1. Costco Wholesale

Industry: Retail

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Details about compensation and benefits: According to Indeed, one employee said that Costco takes care of its staff by providing "great benefits, 401(k), vacation pay and overall pay."

Watch Next...