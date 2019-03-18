The 10 highest-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits, according to Indeed

You may have heard that perks are what win top talent these days, but the vast majority of employed job seekers — 76 percent — say that pay is still a major deciding factor in whether or not they'll accept a position.

That's according to a survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults conducted by job site Indeed, which analyzed more than 100 million employer reviews on its platform and compiled this list of the top-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits.

For the second year in a row, retail giant Costco took the top spot. According to Indeed, Costco employees praised the company for its great culture and for paying new employees a minimum wage of $14 per hour, almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The company also received great reviews for promoting its staff and offering raises, with the average hourly wage for a Costco employee being roughly $22.50.

Take a look below to see what other workplaces round out the top 10 list for best compensation and benefits: