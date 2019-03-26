'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz carries a $44 wallet from Nordstrom Rack—here's what's inside

Growing up, Chrissy Metz didn't have a lot of money. And when she landed her breakout role on NBC's "This Is Us," she only had 81 cents in her bank account.

Today however, Metz, 38, has achieved amazing success — she has been nominated for both an Emmy and two Golden Globes; she has a bestselling book, "This Is Me" and she's starring in the upcoming movie "Breakthrough."

Still, that doesn't mean she's flush with cash, at least not in her wallet.

"I hardly ever carry cash," Metz tells CNBC Make It.

She uses a $44 wallet she bought nearly four years ago at Nordstrom Rack, which she loves. "It's really good inside, because there's multiple places, also a zipper and also a secret [pocket] – like if you want to put some bills that you don't want anyone to know about," she says.