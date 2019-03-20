I try to keep a little change just because of parking meters in LA.

I read that when you booked "This Is Us" you had 81 cents in your bank account. How is your life changed now that you have money?

Yeah, 81 cents is quite accurate. Scary.

Diddy once said "mo' money, mo' problems," and sometimes that's accurate. I mean, you have a bigger life, a lot of responsibilities, and I'm basically a business.

I often ask, you know my castmates or other actors, like, how did you do this? Because it's uncharted territory for me. So it's exciting and it's wonderful, but it's also overwhelming. It's only been three years in, so it's all very new to me.

But you know, I don't have to lie and say, "Oh I can't go to dinner tonight because I'm not feeling well," because now I can pay for dinner or I can take friends out. And that's really important to me. Not that lying is ever condoned, folks. Just saying we want to save face sometimes. And buying presents, ones that I would love to give but haven't been able to do before.

What do you splurge on and what do you refuse to spend money on?

I don't know what splurge means, because I don't think I've ever done that.

I mean, even if I were at the grocery store and I'm like, "Do we really need that much toilet paper?" Yes, I'm on a hit show, but I don't know how long it's going to last and I want to be smart about the future.

Is there something that you refuse to spend money on?

Gosh, I guess I really don't spend money. like I went to buy a purse, probably a year and half ago, and the credit card was declined because the bank was like, "fraudulent charge! This much money never been spent! Something's wrong."

Just because I have the money or might have a bit of a cushion doesn't mean I'm like, "make it rain!" I'm not interested in that. I've been broke once, you know what I mean?

What are some of the big money mistakes that you've made in the past and what did you learn from them?

I think being frivolous and not realizing what it was that I had in my bank account. I was like, "I don't have any money so who cares? Let's go spend it!" The money that I did have. But that is not smart.

You mentioned credit cards — did you rack up credit card debt?

After that credit card/perfume debacle, I was like "I don't want a credit card ever again!" And then I realized how they work. And if you spend the money, you got to pay it back folks! In a timely manner!

Educate yourself and have a plan. That's something I never really did. I had a plan for a lot of other things — finding a man, my career. But not my finances.

Do you have heroes that you look up to, like Warren Buffett or someone else?

You know, I heard recently that he lives in the same house [he bought in 1958].