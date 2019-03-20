Chrissy Metz went from being broke with 81 cents in her bank account one minute, to starring in NBC mega-hit "This Is Us" practically the next. Today, the 38-year-old Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress is also known for FX's "American Horror Story" and a best-selling book, "This Is Me." And, she stars in the upcoming movie "Breakthrough." Metz's journey to financial independence hasn't always been easy, but it's taught her priceless lessons about money and the importance of being real and responsible about your financial situation.
Metz sat down with me for CNBC Make It's new series Money Talks to chat about everything from why she still refuses to splurge to how much money her character Kate Pearson makes.
CNBC Make It: So I'm a huge "This Is Us" fan, and I've been dying to know what you think your character Kate Pearson's salary is in a given year. And Kate's brother Randall's — he lives in that big house.
Chrissy Metz: Yeah, I know Randall makes at least six figures, although now he's a politician [on the show]. At least six figures previously.
Kate — sister does not have a steady income. You know she's an aspiring singer and moves in with her husband Toby. So Chris Sullivan [who plays Toby] and I always joke about it. I'm like, I'm glad that you're supporting her singing career. I would say she makes less than $30,000. And I think that's from Kevin, Kate's brother [who she used to work for]. He's like, "Here's a little severance pay."