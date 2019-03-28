10 jobs where earn more than men, according to Glassdoor

Across the United States, women still earn less than men, taking home on average 79 cents for every dollar a man receives.

But that gender pay gap is shrinking — three years ago it was a 24.1 percent difference, and in some industries the trend has even flipped, with women receiving greater salaries than their male peers.

That's according to a new analysis by Glassdoor of more than 425,000 salaries shared by full-time U.S. employees.

When Glassdoor compares workers of similar age, education, location, and experience, who hold the same job title, the gender pay gap falls to 4.9 percent, meaning women earn 95.1 cents for every dollar a man does for the same exact work, on average. In 2011, that adjusted pay gap was 6.5 percent, or about 29 percent higher than it is today.

But in 10 occupations, such a gap is non-existent. Instead, women actually enjoy a pay advantage, or a "reverse" gender pay gap, says Glassdoor.

That advantage is relatively minimal compared to the one men enjoy in all other professions. In the occupation most generous with female salaries, women earn, on average, $1.08 for every dollar earned by similar men working the same job. But in the role that most heavily rewards men, the pay gap reaches 26.6 percent, meaning male pilots earn roughly $1.27 for every dollar a female pilot makes.

Below are the 10 jobs where women outearn their male coworkers: