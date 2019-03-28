VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

10 jobs where earn more than men, according to Glassdoor

Across the United States, women still earn less than men, taking home on average 79 cents for every dollar a man receives.

But that gender pay gap is shrinking — three years ago it was a 24.1 percent difference, and in some industries the trend has even flipped, with women receiving greater salaries than their male peers.

That's according to a new analysis by Glassdoor of more than 425,000 salaries shared by full-time U.S. employees.

When Glassdoor compares workers of similar age, education, location, and experience, who hold the same job title, the gender pay gap falls to 4.9 percent, meaning women earn 95.1 cents for every dollar a man does for the same exact work, on average. In 2011, that adjusted pay gap was 6.5 percent, or about 29 percent higher than it is today.

But in 10 occupations, such a gap is non-existent. Instead, women actually enjoy a pay advantage, or a "reverse" gender pay gap, says Glassdoor.

That advantage is relatively minimal compared to the one men enjoy in all other professions. In the occupation most generous with female salaries, women earn, on average, $1.08 for every dollar earned by similar men working the same job. But in the role that most heavily rewards men, the pay gap reaches 26.6 percent, meaning male pilots earn roughly $1.27 for every dollar a female pilot makes.

Below are the 10 jobs where women outearn their male coworkers:

10. Communications associate

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 1.1 percent

9. Military officer

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 1.5 percent

8. Solutions specialist

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 1.5 percent

7. Purchasing specialist

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 2.5 percent

6. Logistics manager

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 3 percent

5. Social worker

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 3 percent

4. Inventory specialist

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 5.6 percent

3. Field services

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 5.8 percent

2. Research assistant

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 5.9 percent

1. Merchandiser

Adjusted pay gap from 2016-2018: 7.8 percent

Merchandiser has been a top-paying role for women for a number of years. From 2006-2015, women earned 7.6 percent more than male peers, before rising to a 7.8 percent difference more recently.

But other fields have made some big changes in the past couple years. Between 2006 and 2015, men earned 11.5 percent more than women for performing the role of logistics manager. Now, women earn 3 percent more than men for such work. Inventory specialist underwent a similar transition, moving from paying men 4.8 percent more than women from 2006-2015 to awarding women payouts 5.6 percent larger than men now.

The 10 industries that have shrunk their gender pay gaps the most

Arianna Huffington: Women's March, #MeToo and Time's Up will be historic moments for changes in the workplace
