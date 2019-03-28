Flights to Europe are cheaper than they've been in years—here's where to go to get the best deals

Dreaming of strolling along the wide avenues in Paris or eating pastas in Rome? Now is the time to make those daydreams of traveling to Europe a reality.

That's because flights to Europe are the cheapest they've been in three years, according to travel app Hopper.

Prices on flights from the U.S. are currently averaging $637 roundtrip, which is down 15 percent from this time last year. Across Europe, if you travel in March, April or May, fares are 20 percent cheaper on average, compared to the summer months of June, July and August.

Traveling in late spring will not only save you money on flights, but on lodging and other travel costs as well. In fact, May is the best time of year to go if you want to spend less on your trip than you would during the summer high season, Liana Corwin, Hopper's consumer travel expert, tells CNBC Make It.

"Early May is still considered 'low season' in many destinations, which means you'll also be able to scoop up hotel rooms and attractions at a fraction of the high season cost through most of the spring," Corwin says.