7 budget-friendly places to retire abroad and live comfortably on as little as $1,000/month

The cost of retirement in the U.S. varies from state to state, but can cost as much as $73,140 a year in a place like New York. It's one of the reasons many Americans consider retiring abroad where they can live on a lower income without sacrificing their quality of life.

In November 2023, the average monthly Social Security check was $1,710.78, according to the Social Security Administration. In 2022, about 48% of retirees reported spending less than $2,000 a month.

With that kind of budget, retiring aboard could allow your money to go further, according to U.S. News and World Report.

To determine the list of countries where you can budget as little as $1,000 per month, U.S. News and World Report spoke with travel and budget experts who have lived in and visited more than 50 countries and track living costs worldwide. The analysis also factored in travel costs like flights, taxes, and visas.