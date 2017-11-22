9 best European retirement destinations

If you've been yearning for a European adventure, retirement may be the perfect time to go — and stay.

Expat resource Live and Invest Overseas has identified the top European destinations for retirement. The report is based on 13 criteria including cost of living, environmental conditions, health care, recreation and how easily someone who only speaks English can get by.

From the bustling cities of Paris and Budapest to serene Grecian beaches, these nine locales may be worth adding to your retirement inspiration list: