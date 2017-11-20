There's a lot to think about in deciding where you'll live in retirement.

When it comes to "best places to retire" lists, quality of health care and housing prices can play a big role. But don't discount the pull of decent weather.

CNBC analyzed the latest "best U.S. cities to retire" lists from WalletHub, Livability, Bankrate, the Milken Institute and U.S. News, and found that three of the five metros that appear most frequently share the same balmy climate. Those top-mentioned cities:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

4. San Francisco, California

5. San Antonio, Texas

Austin appeared on four lists, ranking ninth on those from Bankrate, U.S. News and WalletHub and sixth on the Milken Institute's. Its top score can be attributed to a low-cost of living, low taxes, a booming restaurant scene and — you guessed it — near-perfect weather.

Salt Lake City, Utah was the only other city to appear on four lists (Bankrate, Livability, the Milken Institute and WalletHub). Although residents won't find as much sun, lists called out the skiing hot-spot for having three highly rated hospitals, relatively affordable housing for a city of its size, an abundance of outdoor activities and a major airport.