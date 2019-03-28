For any child, the idea of flight is a fascinating one. It can even inspire some to pursue a career in aviation — and it seems that one 10-year-old schoolboy may have already got a head start on his dream job.

After budding entrepreneur Alex Jacquot's handwritten letter to Australia's oldest airline recently garnered attention on a global scale — having prompted a response and meet-and-greet from the carrier's CEO — it seems that Jacquot's enthusiasm has gone onto inspire other kids to voice their love for aviation.

After receiving "scores of notes" from children who want to pursue a career in aviation, Qantas announced Thursday that it would launch its own "Future High Flyers" program.

The initiative looks to offer budding airline executives and aviators, between the ages of 7 and 12, a behind-the-scenes opportunity at exploring the inner workings of what it takes to run one of Australia's largest carriers.

"There are clearly a lot of budding airline executives out there, probably because it's an industry that really captures the imagination," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce in a statement, adding that he had no doubt that some of them would end up working at the airline in the future.