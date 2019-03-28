50% of single women say they'd rather have this 1 thing over an expensive engagement ring

While getting engaged is an important relationship milestone for many couples, almost half of American women would rather skip the ring if they could have the cash instead.

That's according to a new report from financial chatbot Charlie Financial, which surveyed over 500 single women (ages 18 to 40) across the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii. Forty-nine percent said they'd rather have the cash value of a ring to spend on whatever they want. That's especially true among older millennial women (ages 30 to 35). Within this age group, 56 percent said they'd rather take the money.

Women are putting a premium on finding partners who are financially responsible, the survey found. In fact, six in 10 women between the ages of 18 and 40 said they'd think twice before marrying someone with a large amount of debt.

"Women are looking for equality in the relationship. They don't want to have to take on more than their fair financial share," Dr. Jane Greer, a New York-based psychotherapist and relationship expert, tells CNBC Make It.

Women want partners who can carry their weight and help support them (and a potential family) financially, as well as emotionally, according to Greer. "I sometimes see [women] getting out of relationships when they find out [their partner] has debt," she says, adding that she often sees issues arise when one partner is having difficulties maintaining a job, forcing the woman into playing the breadwinner role.

It's best if each partner can financially hold their own; otherwise, women may avoid these connections, Greer says.