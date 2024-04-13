Why the phenomenon of your rich friend being the stingiest rings true, expert says

Scrolling through my Venmo transactions, it's evident that requests for comically small amounts of money are almost always made by friends who were either born with or earn more money than me.

The experience is curious and seemingly universal.

"Rich people love to Venmo request you $4.72 for like half a bagel because they have no concept of money and don't understand that working class people operate under an economy of buying someone a beer," one X user mused.

"Friend making $450k as a software engineer: 'Can you Venmo me $3.62 for your share of the Uber ride?'" another wrote.

Susan Bradley, founder of the Sudden Money Institute, coaches clients who have quickly or unexpectedly come into large windfalls of cash on how to transition out of being a have-not.

The phenomenon of the rich friend being the stingiest rings true, she says: "People with more money than their peers struggle with generosity."