How to confront a friend who never pays you back, according to a Harvard-trained etiquette expert

We've all had that one friend whose tab is perpetually growing. Venmo requests for a split group tab always seem to get overlooked or perhaps they do a symbolic reach for their wallet when the server places the bill on the table — but no money actually ever materializes.

If you're not particularly good at confronting people, this type of friend can cost you a significant amount of money.

Harvard-trained etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho says that doesn't have to be the case. Ho is the founder of the finishing school Institute Sarita, host of the Netflix show "Mind Your Manners," and author of an upcoming book, also called "Mind Your Manners."

"You can send them friendly reminders," about paying you back, she told CNBC Make It.

But if those don't work, you might have to just consider it a learning opportunity.