75% of millennial couples talk about money at least once a week—and it seems to be working for them

Millennials in couples are far more open about discussing their finances with their partners than older generations. And experts say that's helping make them happier.

While there are a lot of factors involved in making a relationship work, experts say money plays a key role. Nearly nine in 10 millennial couples (classified here as those aged 18 to 34) report being extremely or very happy in their relationships, according to a new survey from TD Bank of over 1,700 U.S. adults.

A full three-fourths of millennials in committed relationships say they talk about money on a weekly basis. That's about 9 percentage points higher than the share of Gen X couples, and an astounding 31 percentage points higher than the share of baby boomer couples, who say they have weekly discussions about their finances.

"We're in a better place than we used to be because younger couples are more willing and open to talk about their money — and to address it directly, right out of the gate," Jane Greer, a psychotherapist and relationship expert, tells CNBC Make It.

Roughly 80 percent of couples of all ages who talk about money at least once a week report being happy in their relationships, TD Bank found.