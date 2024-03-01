Couple earns up to $70,000 a month, still feels stressed about money: 'We're not broke, but it feels like we are'

Sandra, 46, and Brad, 48, have checked off two important aspects of wealth-building: a large net worth and a clear idea of where their money goes each month. But Sandra still doesn't feel like they're doing well financially. "On paper we're not broke, but it feels like we are," she recently told self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi on his "I Will Teach You to be Rich" podcast. Their last names were not used. The couple has been married for 25 years, amassing a net worth of $1.3 million as of the time of the podcast's recording. But they're at odds with each other over how they each approach and handle money. Brad has been the primary breadwinner throughout most of their marriage, but his income varies month to month. Sandra didn't contribute much income-wise to the couple's finances until a little over a year ago, she told Sethi. Sandra's main financial contribution is tracking the couple's inflows and outflows and policing spending whenever money is tight, which happened often at the beginning of their marriage. "[Budgeting] became easy when we were making a lot of money," she said on the podcast. "When it's not easy, it's watching everything and being meticulous with where the money's going and keeping track of it and being stressed about it." Sandra maintains a number of spreadsheets where she tracks dozens of goals and spending categories, but doing it on her own and having to tell Brad when they can't spend any more in a given month makes her feel stressed out and guilty. Brad feels like he does all he can to achieve their goals, but will never meet the high standard she sets, he told Sethi. As Sethi has pointed out to other couples, it isn't always about the numbers. "Most people genuinely believe that this process of tracking every last cent puts them in control of their money," Sethi said. "People even describe this process as 'managing money.' But it's not." Here's why Brad and Sandra struggle to see eye to eye and how Sethi helped them understand what it really means to take control of their finances.

They have false money identities

Brad works in the mortgage industry, which has meant earning between $60,000 and $70,0000 a month in a good year for the housing market. But there have also been leaner periods where he relied on income from an event business and savings from the better years. Going through so many ups and downs has contributed to the fact that Sandra never feels secure about money, even in a month when they're bringing in $70,000. "The identity you have created for yourself around money might not be fully accurate with reality," Sethi told her. There's nothing wrong with playing it safe when it comes to spending, especially when you have a variable income. But being too afraid to spend the money they do have has added stress to Sandra's budget plan and the couple's relationship. On the flip side, Brad tends to overcompensate for his lower-earning periods with risky investments that add to Sandra's unease. "One of the primary reasons for Brad's extremely risky approach with money is that once people feel behind, feel like they have to catch up or even that it's too late, they start to make increasingly frantic, risky decisions, which, of course, is a cycle," Sethi said.

They get hung up on small details

Because they're so focused on budgeting around the fluctuations in Brad's income, the couple has become somewhat paralyzed in terms of long-term goal-setting and financial planning, Sethi said. "They use [variable income] as an excuse not to move forward, when in reality, it's the tiniest of speed bumps," Sethi said. "And by using that as an excuse, they get to avoid doing the real substantial, often hard work." It goes back to Sethi's point about what it truly means to manage money. Brad and Sandra may be getting caught up in small details that won't ultimately move the needle. Brad says he goes so far as watching his speed while driving to ensure he's maximizing his fuel efficiency to fit in with Sandra's budget, for example. "Managing money is focusing on high value areas, like deciding what your rich life is, setting up appropriate categories and discussing what kind of monitoring you want for those categories," Sethi said. "[It's] deciding on critical questions like your savings rate and your debt payoff date — those decisions are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars."

They struggle with communication