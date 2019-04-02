The gender pay gap narrowed by 1% this year—here's what's behind that shift

Women in the U.S., on average, earn around 79 cents for every dollar a man makes.

Equal Pay Day, which falls on April 2 this year, is a symbolic of how far into the year women need to work to earn what men earned the previous year. It represents the uncontrolled gender pay gap — the median salary for all men and women working across industries. (When controlled for factors like job title, years of experience, industry and location, the pay gap narrows, though experts differ on how much.)

Salary comparison site PayScale found that the uncontrolled gap has narrowed 1 percent over the last year, according to their State of the Gender Pay Gap in 2019 report. PayScale Chief Economist Katie Bardaro says this improvement may signal increased representation of women in top-paying fields.﻿

But while there are reasons for optimism, this improvement may not be worth celebrating — at least not quite yet.

The modest improvement in the uncontrolled gap "is statistically significant, but I would say it's not closing at the rate that any of us would like," Lydia Frank, Vice President of Content Strategy at PayScale tells CNBC Make It. "And for the controlled gap, it's pretty much been stuck where it is within a percentage of a percent for a long time. I'm not terribly hopeful that there will be another percent improvement next year — it could just as easily drop down again."