Stop making these 5 common email mistakes at work—here's how to actually get a reply

If you want something, ask in person. An in-person request is more than 30% more successful than an emailed one. Research shows has found that people see requests sent via email as "untrustworthy" and "non-urgent." If you do enter into an email negotiation, it helps to do a little schmoozing in person, over video chat or on the phone. In an experiment, called "Schmooze or Lose," MBA students were pitched against each other. Half were given only their counterpart's name and email. The other half were shown a photograph of the other person and told to talk about about hobbies, job plans and hometown before negotiating. Only 70 percent of the first group was able to reach a deal, compared to the almost 100 percent in the second group.
If you're guilty of committing any of these common e-mistakes, don't worry, you're not alone. The average person spends only about a minute on each individual email. Especially when dealing with complicated or emotional issues, it's worth taking the extra time to make sure you process your own emotions about the email, and then communicate your emotions clearly.
Liz Fosslien and Mollie West-Duffy are the authors of the new book "No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work."
