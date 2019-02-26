Don't make these 11 annoying email mistakes that can drive your co-workers (and bosses) crazy

By now, you should already know the basics of how to write a proper email — don't write in all caps, do write complete sentences (unless you're Bill Gates and don't have that sort of time). But writing a clear, effective email isn't always simple as it seems.

"Email is evolving," Dr. John Daly, an interpersonal communications professor at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, tells CNBC Make It. "How you email today is very different from how you used email 10 years ago. It's much more formal."

Poor email skills will not only prevent your message from getting read, it can annoy the heck out of your co-workers (and boss). Below are the 11 most common mistakes to avoid, and what experts say you should do instead: