These Chinese hackers tricked Tesla's Autopilot into suddenly switching lanes

A group of Chinese hackers published a report showing how they tricked Tesla's Autopilot self-driving software into swerving into an oncoming traffic lane.

The group of cybersecurity researchers from Keen Security Labs in China placed bright-colored stickers on the road to create a "fake lane" that tricked the self-driving software of a Tesla Model S into veering from the appropriate driving lane into the opposing lane on a test course, where oncoming traffic would be driving in a real-life scenario.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to commend the researchers for what Musk described as "solid work."

"Tesla autopilot module's lane recognition function has a good robustness in an ordinary external environment (no strong light, rain, snow, sand and dust interference), but it still doesn't handle the situation correctly in our test scenario," Keen Security Labs wrote in their report, which was published online in March.

In a video the researchers posted to YouTube last week, at around one minute and 20 seconds, a Tesla Model S can be seen driving on a test course and automatically switching lanes upon encountering the decoy stickers.