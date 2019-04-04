Ex-Navy SEAL: This mentality 'rubs everybody the wrong way' but it led to my success

David Goggins is the only member of the U.S. armed forces ever to complete training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller.

He's also a former Guinness World Record holder for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours. Today, at age 44, the retired SEAL is an accomplished endurance athlete, having competed in more than 60 ultra-marathons, triathlons, and ultra-triathlons and having won a handful of them. He's also the New York Times best-selling author of "Can't Hurt Me."

Goggins credits his success to what he calls the "day one, week one" mentality. He lives each day like it's the first day of the first week of a new job. While this mindset "rubs everybody the wrong way," he says, it works.

Think back to the last time you were trying to land a new position, he says: "Before you go to a job interview, you lay your clothes out. You've got your bowl out for your oatmeal, your protein shake, everything is laid out. You show up 30 minutes early. You're prepped. You studied."