It's safe to say that the EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, isn't afraid of a challenge.

Since taking on the role in 2014, she's confronted the likes of Google, Apple and Facebook; having undertaken investigations and handed down million and billion-euro fines to certain companies.

As a leading enforcer of competition law in the European Union, Vestager has learned a thing or two during her time in politics and policy — and has some key advice for any woman who has ambitions of taking on a leadership role like she's done.

"I think sometimes it is a good idea just to forget how other people see you — and to push forward and try to do things," Vestager told CNBC's Silvia Amaro this week.

In any scenario which may result in judgement from others, the "worst thing that can happen" is that you may feel ridiculed, Vestager explained, or your pride may get knocked or you may suffer rejection.

Yet, at the end of the day, "you will live and be wiser," she added. "And this I think, for me, this is one of the ways that I have gained experience."

"So, very often the worst thing that can happen is not very bad. So, keep trying."