Top MBA professor: Stop touching your phone 2,617 times a day—it's 'idiotic.' Here's how to stay productive and focused

In the 24/7 digital world, prioritization is, in itself, a priority. There is simply not enough time, so we need to be self-reflective and purposeful in how we manage our time. If you're serious about not letting push notifications ruin your productivity, follow the five steps below:

1. Accept there's never enough.

Time is scarce — and like most valuable resources, there's never enough of it. The only solution is allocation. If an employee had all the resources they needed to get their job done, for instance, they wouldn't need a manager. A manager's job is to allocate resources. Start by putting your 168 hours per week into "life buckets." It'll vary depending on your lifestyle, but might look something like: Work, family, spirituality (or religion), health, recreation and social responsibility. Once you've created life bucket list — stick to it.

2. Know the difference between activity and productivity.

We either hear it or say it all the time: "I'm overwhelmed." "I have so much to do." "I'm so busy." Welcome to the real world. But there's a difference between activity (being in constant motion) and productivity (getting important things done). Setting priorities means identifying just the top five things that absolutely need to be completed. Having a list of 10 things at a time defeats the purpose of prioritization.

3. Kill the reply all.

This is a real time-waster. An email that takes 15 minutes to read is sent to a string of 40 people. Fifteen minutes multiplied by 40 people is 10 hours that could be spent on other things (if you're a math person, you'll get this immediately)! Surely, not all 40 people need to be on that string — and certainly not on the "reply all" responses of "got it, thanks" (times 40). A little discernment goes a long way, and people will thank you for it.

4. Set expectations. Back in the day, when faxes and telexes were the latest technologies, these communiques were sent out during office hours. If a fax was sent from Chicago to Tokyo, there was no expectation of a reply until sometime in their business day — and after they had a chance to think about it. Now, people are on text and email 24/7. In addition to being sleep-deprived, no one has the time to think things through before replying immediately. Set realistic exceptions and don't expect immediate replies. To be safe and courteous, let them know you're not looking for an answer until the next morning (or later).