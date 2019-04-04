Bruce Willis' $33 million Turks & Caicos mansion is for sale — take a look inside

Actor Bruce Willis is known for iconic roles in movies like "Die Hard," but soon, he might have another claim to fame — smashing the record for the most expensive property sold on a luxurious island in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.
Willis listed his sprawling, beachfront estate on Parrot Cay Island for $33 million. If the estate sells at that price, it will set a new record for Turks & Caicos, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Sitting on nine acres, the beachfront compound consists of three homes with a total of 11 bedrooms (which includes a five-bedroom main house and two, three-bedroom guest villas) and 12 bathrooms. That's 18,000 square feet of interior space. There are also four pools.
The main house has a 6,800-square-foot deck area, surrounding a 2,500-square-foot pool. The home's master suite takes up the entire second floor and features ocean views and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has a large rain shower and freestanding soaking tub. The suite is surrounded by wrap-around terraces.
The grounds of the estate include a sandy driveway, and tropical landscaping including coconut, banana and papaya trees, according to the listing. The compound also has 1,120 feet of beachfront, a beach-side yoga pavilion, cabanas and a child's playground with a pirate ship.
The estate is listed by Sotheby's International Realty. Willis purchased the land in 2000 and completed building the compound in 2004, according to Robb Report.
Parrot Cay Island is reportedly home to just a handful of private estates, including those of high-profile celebrities like Donna Karan and Christie Brinkley.
Don't miss: Sandra Bullock is selling her $6.5 million Tybee Island beach house — take a look inside
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!