Bruce Willis' $33 million Turks & Caicos mansion is for sale — take a look inside

The estate is listed by Sotheby's International Realty. Willis purchased the land in 2000 and completed building the compound in 2004, according to Robb Report.

Parrot Cay Island is reportedly home to just a handful of private estates, including those of high-profile celebrities like Donna Karan and Christie Brinkley.

Don't miss: Sandra Bullock is selling her $6.5 million Tybee Island beach house — take a look inside

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!