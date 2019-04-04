One of the internet's favorite couples is Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky — so what if they're fictional.

Covey and Kavinsky are the high school sweethearts from "To All the Boys I Loved Before," the Netflix movie which quickly amassed a cult following and became one of the streaming service's most-watched original films. The stars of the movie — Lana Condor, 21, who played Lara Jean and Noah Centineo, 22, who played Peter — became overnight sensations.

On March 28, filming began for the "To All the Boys" sequel, also starring Condor and Centineo to the glee of TATB fans everywhere.

Some of the magic of the movie comes from the real life (but platonic) chemistry Condor and Centineo share. Condor tells CNBC Make It that she and Centineo had a great relationship while filming the original.

"Noah and I learned a lot from each other in terms of what it's like to just have a really good working relationship," Condor says. "Every single time that we would do a scene together, you'd always be like, 'Are you good? Do you need something, or are you okay?' He taught me that it's very important to check-in with your scene partner, and make sure that the scene went the way that they wanted."

"Because sometimes your ego can get in and you think you're doing it right and then all of a sudden you're like, 'wait no, no, no, I have a scene partner, I need to ask them how they're feeling,'" she adds. "So he really taught me good communication skills with other actors on-set."