The important lesson Lana Condor got from Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys'—and what he learned from her

Here's what Lana Condor and Noah Centineo learned from each other while filming 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'   

One of the internet's favorite couples is Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky — so what if they're fictional.

Covey and Kavinsky are the high school sweethearts from "To All the Boys I Loved Before," the Netflix movie which quickly amassed a cult following and became one of the streaming service's most-watched original films. The stars of the movie — Lana Condor, 21, who played Lara Jean and Noah Centineo, 22, who played Peter — became overnight sensations.

On March 28, filming began for the "To All the Boys" sequel, also starring Condor and Centineo to the glee of TATB fans everywhere.

Some of the magic of the movie comes from the real life (but platonic) chemistry Condor and Centineo share. Condor tells CNBC Make It that she and Centineo had a great relationship while filming the original.

"Noah and I learned a lot from each other in terms of what it's like to just have a really good working relationship," Condor says. "Every single time that we would do a scene together, you'd always be like, 'Are you good? Do you need something, or are you okay?' He taught me that it's very important to check-in with your scene partner, and make sure that the scene went the way that they wanted."

"Because sometimes your ego can get in and you think you're doing it right and then all of a sudden you're like, 'wait no, no, no, I have a scene partner, I need to ask them how they're feeling,'" she adds. "So he really taught me good communication skills with other actors on-set."

Centineo also learned something from Condor, she says.

On the "To All the Boys" Condor says she would try to nap when she could and would find quiet moments to herself to re-center. And that made an impression on Centineo.

When Centineo was later shooting his first leading role in a feature film, "The Stand-In" (now called "The Perfect Date," slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12), he called Condor.

"He actually said, 'wow, as I was shooting 'The Stand-In,' I really remembered how much you conserved your energy on 'To All the Boys,' because it's just so demanding,'" Condor recalls. "You're [working] 14 hours a day, [you're] in every single frame, and he was like, 'it's really cool and you really taught me how to conserve my energy when you're the lead and you're responsible for setting the tone of the day.'

"So that was really cool to hear."

But just because Condor knows how to carve out me-time doesn't mean she's slowing down. In addition to filming the "To All the Boys" sequel, she's Condor stars in Syfy's new show "Deadly Class" as well as the movie "Alita: Battle Angel."

A representative for Centineo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor spent 4 days not talking   


Disclosure: Syfy is owned by Comcast, CNBC's parent company.

