15 jobs that pay more than $79,900 a year for people who hate math

If math class was your least favorite part of the school day, don't worry. There are plenty of high-paying jobs out there that won't require you to crunch numbers or run complex algorithms all day.

CNBC Make It combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a database run by the U.S. Department of Labor that contains detailed information on thousands of different jobs, to find the occupations that offer a median annual salary of at least $79,900 while also requiring little math prowess.

All jobs listed within O*NET receive a ranking between one and 100 that determines how important "using mathematics to solve problems" is within that occupation. Mathematician and statistician earned a score between 90 and 100 on the spectrum, while a few jobs, like singer, actor and janitor, required zero mathematical skills or knowledge.

Most jobs in the U.S. require some arithmetic, which is why we limited our list to roles with a math-importance level of 31 or less.

Below are 15 high-paying jobs you may want to consider if you never want to solve for x, learn about limits, or figure out the volume of a container again:

Police detectives and criminal investigators

Long Beach police homicide detective examines the clothes of a teenager who was shot and killed.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images | Digital First Media | Getty Images
Long Beach police homicide detective examines the clothes of a teenager who was shot and killed.

Median salary: $79,970
Math importance level: 31
These law enforcement officers conduct interviews, examine records, survey suspects and collect evidence in order to solve criminal cases. Most detectives specialize in investigating a certain type of crime, such as homicide or fraud. they will usually work a case until an arrest and trial are completed or until the case is dropped.

Political science teacher, postsecondary

Senior teacher talking to large group of college students in amphitheater.
skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

Median salary: $81,430
Math importance level: 25
These college teachers and professors instruct students in political science, international affairs and international relations courses. They may also conduct research and publish scholarly articles or books.

Occupational therapist

Learning life skills together
FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

Median salary: $83,200
Math importance level: 28

These healthcare workers help injured, ill, or disabled patients develop or recover the skills needed for daily living and working through rehabilitative and therapeutic programs.

Web administrator

Website design. Developing programming and coding technologies.
scyther5 | iStock | Getty Images

Median salary: $88,510
Math importance level: 28

These workers manage a web site's environment design, deployment, development and maintenance activities. They also perform testing and quality assurance the web site and its applications.

Software quality assurance engineer and tester

Twenty20

Median salary: 88,510
Math importance level: 31

These tech workers develop and execute software test plans in order to identify any problems and their causes.

Document management specialist

Businessman in the office
Petar Chernaev | E+ | Getty Images

Median salary: $88,510
Math importance level: 31

These workers are responsible for implementing and administering organization-wide document management systems and creating the procedures a company follows for how it will capture, store, retrieve, share, and destroy electronic records and documents.

Administrative services manager

Getty Images

Median salary: $94,020
Math importance level: 31

Administrative services managers handle the supportive or administrative services of an organization, such as maintaining the facilities and supervising activities that include record-keeping, mail distribution, and office upkeep.

Information security analyst

Two female programmers working on new project.They working late at night at the office.
SolisImages | iStock | Getty Images

Median salary: $95,510
Math importance level: 31

These tech workers must plan, implement, upgrade, and monitor security measures in order to protect an organization's computer networks, information, and electronic infrastructure. They may also need to respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

Law teacher, postsecondary

Professor talking to students in college classroom
Hill Street Studios | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median salary: $104,910
Math importance level: 25
These teachers and professors instruct undergrad and graduate-level students in law and legal writing courses. They may also conduct research and publish scholarly articles or books.

Compliance managers

Mature man manager in blue shirt with clipboard in a warehouse.
Halfpoint Images | Moment | Getty Images

Median salary: $105,610
Math importance level: 28

These leaders ensure that a company is in full compliance with legal, ethical or regulatory standards. They will examine, evaluate, and investigate an organization's business proceedings to check for conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities.

Lawyer

Female attorney talking in legal trial courtroom
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Median salary: $119,250
Math importance level: 28

Lawyers advise and represent individuals, businesses and government agencies on legal issues and disputes. They conduct research on and analyze legal problems, interpret laws, rulings and regulations, argue on behalf of their clients, and prepare and file legal documents such lawsuits, appeals, wills, contracts, and deeds.

Judge, magistrate judge, and magistrate

Judge doing research in chambers
Paul Bradbury | Caiaimage | Getty Images

Median salary: $133,840
Math importance level: 28

Judges preside over trials and hearings, typically in local, state, or federal courts, and listen to the arguments of opposing parties. They also conduct pretrial hearings, resolve administrative disputes, facilitate negotiations between opposing parties, and issue legal decisions. They determine if the information supports the charge or claims, decided if procedure is being correctly followed, apply laws or precedents to reach judgments and write opinions or decision regarding cases.

Pediatrician

african male doctor examining baby boy
michaeljung | iStock | Getty Images

Median salary: $172,650
Math importance level: 31

These doctors care for infants, children, teenagers and young adults. They diagnose and treat problems specific to younger people as well as common illnesses, minor injuries, and infectious diseases, as well as administer vaccinations. Some pediatricians specialize in pediatric surgery or serious medical conditions that commonly affect younger patients, such as autoimmune disorders.

Prosthodontist

Dental prosthesis, dentures, prosthetics work.
FS-Stock | iStock | Getty Images

Median salary: $185,150
Math importance level: 28

These dental health care workers replace missing teeth in a patient with permanent fixtures, such as crowns and bridges, or with removable fixtures, such as dentures.

Orthodontist

Young Female Teenager getting Invisalign
FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

Median salary: $208,000
Math importance level: 31

These dental health workers examine a patient's teeth in order to plan and create a treatment plan to straighten the teeth by applying pressure with braces or other appliances.

