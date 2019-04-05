15 jobs that pay more than $79,900 a year for people who hate math

If math class was your least favorite part of the school day, don't worry. There are plenty of high-paying jobs out there that won't require you to crunch numbers or run complex algorithms all day.

CNBC Make It combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a database run by the U.S. Department of Labor that contains detailed information on thousands of different jobs, to find the occupations that offer a median annual salary of at least $79,900 while also requiring little math prowess.

All jobs listed within O*NET receive a ranking between one and 100 that determines how important "using mathematics to solve problems" is within that occupation. Mathematician and statistician earned a score between 90 and 100 on the spectrum, while a few jobs, like singer, actor and janitor, required zero mathematical skills or knowledge.

Most jobs in the U.S. require some arithmetic, which is why we limited our list to roles with a math-importance level of 31 or less.

Below are 15 high-paying jobs you may want to consider if you never want to solve for x, learn about limits, or figure out the volume of a container again: