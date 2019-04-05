I've had a long and exciting journey — full of failures and successes — since I first started working at Apple in 1983. I was part of the original Macintosh team and had two stints at the company (one from 1983 to 1987, and then from 1995 to 1997).

Ask people who worked at Apple when Steve Jobs was around, and they'll very bluntly tell you it wasn't easy. There were days where he was impressed by my work, and there were days when I was certain he would fire me. But it was always exciting because we were on a mission to prevent totalitarianism. (You can read more about my adventures in my new book, "Wise Guy: Lessons from a Life.")

I wouldn't trade working for him for any job I've ever had — and I don't know anyone in the Macintosh Division who would, either. My job as a software evangelist in the Macintosh Division defined my career.

Here are the top 11 life-changing lessons that I learned at Apple: