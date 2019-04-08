Co-founder of Kayla Itsines app bringing in millions: These are the 3 fundamentals of success

Tobi Pearce, CEO and co-founder with Kayla Itsines of fitness app Sweat, knows what it takes to be successful. He and fitness influencer Itsines — who is also his fiance — have built a fitness empire that brings in tens of millions of dollars.

For Pearce, success really boils down to three key fundamentals: Passion, hard work and discipline.

"Kayla and I both have always been really passionate about health and fitness, and me also passionate about business in general," Pearcetells CNBC Make It. "I think coupling that with hard work is really, really important because the reality is that the journey is not always going to be fun, it's not going to always be enjoyable."

"So having that passion to keep you motivated to do what you want to do and understand that hard work is not necessarily really a choice, it's a must-have," he adds.

"Then, obviously the discipline to make sure that you actually remain focused all of the time," Pearce says. "I think that without those three characteristics, it's very difficult to be successful, at any level."