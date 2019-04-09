Americans have a much shorter life expectancy compared to almost all other high-income countries, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Recent data reveals that people in the U.S. can expect to live an average of 78.7 years. That puts Americans well behind the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) average life expectancy of 80.3 years. (The OECD includes a group of developed countries like Canada, Germany, Mexico, Japan and France.)

Luckily, a 2018 study from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health found five habits that could prolong a person's life by up to a decade or more. For the study, researchers reviewed 34 years' worth of data from 78,000 women and 27 years' worth from more than 44,000 men.

The results showed a correlation between healthy behaviors and cardiovascular issues: Women and men who maintained the healthiest lifestyles were 82% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and 65% less likely to die from cancer when compared to those with the least healthiest lifestyles over the course of the roughly 30-year study period.

The study suggested that maintaining these five habits could add up to 10 years or more to a person's life: