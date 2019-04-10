The skill that helped AirAsia's CEO turn a $0.26 airline into a billion-dollar business

The CEO of leading low-cost airline AirAsia has proven himself a master of transformation.

After building a successful career as a top exec at Warner Music, Tony Fernandes decided to pack it all in to try his hand at the airline industry in 2001. Within a year of purchasing the ailing Malaysian carrier for one ringgit (then about 26 cents), he turned the business around and returned it to profitability.

In 2018, the business saw revenues of 10.6 billion Malaysian ringgit (around $2.58 billion).

But when asked the greatest skill he possesses as a leader, the 54-year-old insists on one thing: His ability to find great people.

"I think my greatest strength, if I have one, is finding great people," Fernandes shared at a recent finance conference in Singapore, Money 2020. In 2018, AirAsia was voted the world's best low-cost carrier for the tenth year running by air transport research firm Skytrax.